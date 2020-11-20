Circuit Clinical®, LabCorp, and Riverside Medical Group Collaborate to Expand Clinical Trial Access in New Jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y., BURLINGTON, N.C., and SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical®, a network of physicians and clinical research professionals devoted to and passionate about bringing clinical research to everyone; Riverside Medical Group (RMG), a leading regional medical practice in New Jersey; and LabCorp, (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced a multi-faceted collaboration that will enable RMG's patients to participate in clinical trials of new treatments and therapies within their own doctor's office.

"We are thrilled to have Riverside join our mission to empower clinical research," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO, Circuit Clinical®. "This is a meaningful step for all of our partners that will allow Riverside to contribute to the development of new medicines and give Riverside patients access to promising therapies in development. While the trials will happen locally, the impact will be far-reaching and will ultimately ensure the rapid development of innovative medicines for patients across the globe."

As part of the agreement, RMG opened a dedicated research site that is jointly operated with Circuit Clinical®. The move marks the first out-of-state expansion for Circuit Clinical®, which is based in Buffalo, NY.

LabCorp Diagnostics, which is the primary reference laboratory for Riverside, will help identify clinical trials for which RMG patients may be eligible, and the three parties will work together to quickly enroll patients in the trials being managed by LabCorp's drug development business unit, Covance, a leader in conducting clinical trials for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies.

"We will work together using our combined LabCorp and data capabilities to help accelerate the development of new medicines in multiple areas, including oncology and many other acute and chronic conditions," said Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, CEO, LabCorp's drug development business, Covance. "We will also leverage LabCorp's unique Patient Direct offering that allows us to directly engage patients that may otherwise not be aware of the new therapies in clinical trials as a care option."

Riverside Medical Group is the premier medical practice in New Jersey, with 96 locations that service more than 350,000 patients annually. RMG was founded more than 35 years ago in Hudson county and is credited with an unwavering commitment to continuity of care and the establishment of strong relationships between doctors and patients, leading to significant growth.

"Bringing clinical trials directly to our patients aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best medical care possible," said Dr. Zeyad Baker, CEO, Riverside. "This partnership will allow us to use evidence-based clinical trials as a treatment option for patients with simple and complex medical conditions. This is just another way Riverside provides cutting-edge medical care for the community."

The RMG research site operated by Circuit Clinical® officially opened on August 17th, 2020 and is already enrolling patients in multiple COVID-19 related clinical trials. For more information, visit https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/clinical-trials/ and Riverside's TrialScout Profile .

Patients can learn more about clinical trials at Riverside and the experience of participating in clinical research by visiting www.TrialScout.com - the first ever ratings & reviews platform for clinical trials. Through this partnership, Riverside gained premium access to Circuit Clinical®'s award-winning TrialScout platform, including a branded profile page, first-in-search placement, patient engagement reporting, and a real-time feedback loop for patient retention.

About Circuit Clinical®

Circuit Clinical ®, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Born from the experiences of a physician conducting clinical trials in a private practice, Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. Circuit Clinical® delivers turnkey clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, TrialScout.com.

About Riverside Medical Group

Riverside Medical Group is the premier medical practice in New Jersey, offering primary care, urgent care and expertise in more than 25 subspecialties. .

As a Patient-Centered Medical Home, RMG provides patient-focused health care for the entire family. The team consists of 80 board-certified medical providers equipped with state of the art diagnostic tools. In addition to being top rated on HealthGrades.com , RateMDs.com , and Vitals.com . Many of RMG's doctors have earned prestigious awards such as the New Jersey Family's Favorite Kids' Doctors! Award and the Castle Connolly Top Doctors Award. RMG's providers also have faculty appointments in the top teaching institutions in the region and are committed to the teaching of medical residents, students, and advanced nurse practitioners in our offices.

Our long-lasting goal is to deliver the ultimate patient experience by always putting the patient first. In addition to providing the highest quality of evidence-based care, Riverside offers its patients around-the-clock access to a health-care team and the benefit of same-day and walk-in appointments. We believe in giving back to our community and the patients we serve through health fairs, charitable giving, and free medical education.

To learn more, visit RiversideMedGroup.com .

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostics solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11.5 billion in 2019.

To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com , and to learn more about LabCorp's Covance drug development business, visit www.Covance.com .

Contact: Kiera Bohen, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circuit-clinical-labcorp-and-riverside-medical-group-collaborate-to-expand-clinical-trial-access-in-new-jersey-301178087.html

SOURCE Circuit Clinical