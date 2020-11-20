  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:EQIX +0.36%

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that its executives will attend four upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2020 Global Data Center Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 25. Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, and Katrina Rymill, VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at 5:00 p.m. PST.

  • 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1. Steve Madden, VP of Segment Marketing and Katrina Rymill, VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at 12:20 p.m. PST.

  • NASDAQ 43rd Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 2. Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 7:00 a.m. PST.

  • Barclays 2020 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 10. Jon Lin, President, Americas, will present at 7:00 a.m. PST.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301177942.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


