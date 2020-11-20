MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that its executives will attend four upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America 2020 Global Data Center Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 25 . Jeremy Deutsch , President, Asia-Pacific , and Katrina Rymill , VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at 5:00 p.m. PST .





on . , President, , and , VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at . 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1 . Steve Madden , VP of Segment Marketing and Katrina Rymill , VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at 12:20 p.m. PST .





on . , VP of Segment Marketing and , VP of Investor Relations & Sustainability, will present at . NASDAQ 43rd Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 2 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 7:00 a.m. PST .





on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . Barclays 2020 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 10 . Jon Lin , President, Americas, will present at 7:00 a.m. PST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

