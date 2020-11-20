  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Crown Becomes First Metal Packaging Manufacturer to Activate Renewable Power in 100% of its U.S. and Canadian Beverage Can Plants

November 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCK -0.5%

Completion of wind power transition advances Company's global operations to 27.5% renewable electricity, aligns with Twentyby30 and RE100 commitments

PR Newswire

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) is now operating all 14 of its beverage can plants in the U.S. and Canada on renewable energy. It is the first metal packaging manufacturer to achieve this milestone, which is the result of a 15-year wind power Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Longroad Energy. With the VPPA in effect and all of Crown's manufacturing facilities in the U.K. already completing a similar transition, 27.5% of the Company's global operations are now using renewable electricity.

This accelerated usage of alternative power sources serves as a major step in Crown's plan to employ 60% renewable electricity by 2030, 90% by 2040 and 100% by 2050—targets established in Crown's Twentyby30 initiative, a comprehensive sustainability program that addresses climate issues among other areas of urgent global concern. The action also supports Crown's Twentyby30 goal to decrease Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within its global operations, targeting a 50% combined reduction in absolute Scope 1 (fuel) and Scope 2 (electricity) emissions. The transition reflects Crown's commitment to the RE100, which is led by The Climate Group and CDP and focuses on accelerating the transition to zero carbon grids at global scale.

Relying on a Texas-based wind farm, the VPPA generates more than 440,000 MWhs of electricity, helping prevent over 310,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year—the equivalent to taking at least 67,000 passenger vehicles off the road for one year. The renewable power offsets 100% of the energy usage within Crown's U.S. and Canadian beverage plants, which account for over 20% of the Company's global Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

"This VPPA, which makes us the first in our industry to complete an energy transition for all U.S. and Canadian beverage can manufacturing facilities, is a major milestone on our journey to utilize 100% renewable electricity by 2050 and will play a critical role in reducing GHG emissions from our operations," stated John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "Making a pledge to the RE100 initiative, setting science-based emission reduction targets and now implementing wind power across our U.S. and Canadian beverage plants—these are all actions we view as critical for driving measurable progress against climate change for our planet."

Crown will continue to report progress against its journey to using 100% renewable electricity via www.crowncork.com/sustainability and its biennial sustainability reports.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact [email protected].

For editorial inquiries: Mallory Schindler, Account Supervisor, FINN Partners; Tel: (212) 529-2634; Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-becomes-first-metal-packaging-manufacturer-to-activate-renewable-power-in-100-of-its-us-and-canadian-beverage-can-plants-301178165.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)