Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) COO Yueh-se Ho Sold $982,421 of Shares

COO of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yueh-se Ho (insider trades) sold 45,694 shares of AOSL on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $21.5 a share. The total sale was $982,421.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a broad range of power semiconductors for computing, consumer electronics, communication and industrial applications. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a market cap of $550.270 million; its shares were traded at around $21.59 with a P/E ratio of 385.54 and P/S ratio of 1.10. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Corp Secretary Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of AOSL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $17.68. The price of the stock has increased by 22.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Yueh-se Ho sold 623 shares of AOSL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $21.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

Senior VP of Global Sales Bing Xue sold 497 shares of AOSL stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $15.25. The price of the stock has increased by 41.57% since.

