Svmk Inc (SVMK) CEO Alexander J Lurie Sold $535,304 of Shares

CEO of Svmk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alexander J Lurie (insider trades) sold 25,406 shares of SVMK on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $21.07 a share. The total sale was $535,304.

SVMK Inc has a market cap of $3.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.25 with and P/S ratio of 8.17.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alexander J Lurie sold 25,406 shares of SVMK stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $21.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Deborah Clifford sold 13,961 shares of SVMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Thomas E Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $21.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

Chief Sales Officer John S Schoenstein sold 16,156 shares of SVMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.18. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Dharti Patel sold 3,684 shares of SVMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Secty Lora D Blum sold 10,898 shares of SVMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.

Chief People Officer Rebecca Cantieri sold 7,456 shares of SVMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

