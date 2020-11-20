  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) EVP & Chief Risk Officer Julia M Lawler Sold $550,000 of Shares

November 20, 2020 | About: PFG +0.04%

EVP & Chief Risk Officer of Principal Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julia M Lawler (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of PFG on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $550,000.

Principal Financial Group Inc is an investment management company. It offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums. Principal Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $13.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.79 with a P/E ratio of 11.08 and P/S ratio of 0.89. The dividend yield of Principal Financial Group Inc stocks is 4.57%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Risk Officer Julia M Lawler sold 11,000 shares of PFG stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)