Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) EVP & Chief Risk Officer Julia M Lawler Sold $550,000 of Shares

EVP & Chief Risk Officer of Principal Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julia M Lawler (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of PFG on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $550,000.

Principal Financial Group Inc is an investment management company. It offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums. Principal Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $13.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.79 with a P/E ratio of 11.08 and P/S ratio of 0.89. The dividend yield of Principal Financial Group Inc stocks is 4.57%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

