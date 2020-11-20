Solarwinds Corp (SWI) President & CEO Kevin B Thompson Sold $3.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Solarwinds Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin B Thompson (insider trades) sold 166,129 shares of SWI on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $21.65 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

SolarWinds Corp has a market cap of $6.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.98 with a P/E ratio of 181.66 and P/S ratio of 6.91. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SolarWinds Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kevin B Thompson sold 166,129 shares of SWI stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $21.65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

President & CEO Kevin B Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SWI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP CFO & Treasurer James Barton Kalsu sold 68,211 shares of SWI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Corp Dev & Gen Counsel Jason Bliss sold 67,758 shares of SWI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

EVP, Engineering & CTO W. Joseph Kim sold 25,378 shares of SWI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $21.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

EVP & President, ITOM David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SWI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $22.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

