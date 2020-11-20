Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, U.S. Bancorp, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Lansing, MI, based Investment company Rehmann Capital Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, U.S. Bancorp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group. As of 2020Q3, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owns 392 stocks with a total value of $751 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FIXD, HYG, LMBS, VB, AGZ, FTEC, TSLA, EEM, FHLC, WMT, SCZ, EEMV, CMCSA, SLQD, XLU, XLK, MDLZ, IYR, ABT, CVX, BLK, MET, KO, ABBV, ALL, CTAS, CSCO, COST, DHI, CRM, FSKR, LEMB, NVDA, NFLX, HDV, XLY, LOW, MDT, RS, SWKS, TXN, XRX, GLW, DUK, HIG, SNA, STT, TGT, AVGO, DVY, VWO, MMM, DOX, BAC, CW, DHR, RE, TSN, YUM, TIP, CSX, COF, LLY, LRCX, MSI, ORCL, QCOM, RGA, YUMC, GOVT, XLV, D, HON, NSC, SBUX, UL, DG, PFF, AMAT, CCI, EMR, FDX, UPS, RTX, VRTX, WFC, ULTA, NOW, ZM, DGRO, EFG, EMB, FBND, IWN, VO, XLI, AFL, CAT, CMI, FISV, HDB, ITW, MTB, NOC, PWR, SIVB, SNPS, TJX, ZTS, IUSB, IUSG, IWP, IWR, SUSC, VOO, AMD, AEP, AMT, BAX, CNC, CME, CI, DXCM, EME, GS, KMB, PAYX, BKNG, SHW, WERN, CODI, SC, KHC, DES, FLOT, VGLT, VXUS, PLD, ATVI, ANSS, BP, BK, BTI, C, COP, ETN, ECL, FCNCA, GIS, GPC, MNST, HPQ, IDXX, ISRG, JKHY, JCI, NEOG, NVS, PHG, SAP, ANTM, WEC, TMUS, DFS, H, VEEV, DOCU, IGIB, EWX, FDN, IBB, SCHB, STIP, VHT, XLP, CB, ASML, APD, AIG, AON, ADM, AZN, BIIB, CBRE, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CINF, CL, CR, DEO, GD, GPN, INTU, JLL, LNC, MLM, MAA, MS, ORLY, PNC, LIN, RSG, ROK, SYY, VAR, WBA, WM, WST, XEL, XLNX, DAL, AWK, FTNT, VRSK, JD, AGR, ACWX, BIV, DTD, DTN, EPP, EWJ, FXP, IAGG, MOAT, SPLV, VEU, VONG, ARCC, FLEX, GE, HPE, M, UMC, SMFG,

FIXD, HYG, LMBS, VB, AGZ, FTEC, TSLA, EEM, FHLC, WMT, SCZ, EEMV, CMCSA, SLQD, XLU, XLK, MDLZ, IYR, ABT, CVX, BLK, MET, KO, ABBV, ALL, CTAS, CSCO, COST, DHI, CRM, FSKR, LEMB, NVDA, NFLX, HDV, XLY, LOW, MDT, RS, SWKS, TXN, XRX, GLW, DUK, HIG, SNA, STT, TGT, AVGO, DVY, VWO, MMM, DOX, BAC, CW, DHR, RE, TSN, YUM, TIP, CSX, COF, LLY, LRCX, MSI, ORCL, QCOM, RGA, YUMC, GOVT, XLV, D, HON, NSC, SBUX, UL, DG, PFF, AMAT, CCI, EMR, FDX, UPS, RTX, VRTX, WFC, ULTA, NOW, ZM, DGRO, EFG, EMB, FBND, IWN, VO, XLI, AFL, CAT, CMI, FISV, HDB, ITW, MTB, NOC, PWR, SIVB, SNPS, TJX, ZTS, IUSB, IUSG, IWP, IWR, SUSC, VOO, AMD, AEP, AMT, BAX, CNC, CME, CI, DXCM, EME, GS, KMB, PAYX, BKNG, SHW, WERN, CODI, SC, KHC, DES, FLOT, VGLT, VXUS, PLD, ATVI, ANSS, BP, BK, BTI, C, COP, ETN, ECL, FCNCA, GIS, GPC, MNST, HPQ, IDXX, ISRG, JKHY, JCI, NEOG, NVS, PHG, SAP, ANTM, WEC, TMUS, DFS, H, VEEV, DOCU, IGIB, EWX, FDN, IBB, SCHB, STIP, VHT, XLP, CB, ASML, APD, AIG, AON, ADM, AZN, BIIB, CBRE, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CINF, CL, CR, DEO, GD, GPN, INTU, JLL, LNC, MLM, MAA, MS, ORLY, PNC, LIN, RSG, ROK, SYY, VAR, WBA, WM, WST, XEL, XLNX, DAL, AWK, FTNT, VRSK, JD, AGR, ACWX, BIV, DTD, DTN, EPP, EWJ, FXP, IAGG, MOAT, SPLV, VEU, VONG, ARCC, FLEX, GE, HPE, M, UMC, SMFG, Added Positions: IEFA, USMV, IVW, ITOT, IVE, AGG, IEMG, BNDX, EFAV, AAPL, QQQ, FVD, IJH, BOND, IJR, IVV, MSFT, VIG, IWF, MBB, JNJ, PG, FB, IJJ, AMZN, GOOG, BRK.B, GLD, INTC, HD, DIS, IAU, PFE, SPY, VZ, GOOGL, EFA, JPM, MDY, VCIT, IWM, MINT, VTV, CVS, IBM, HYD, IJK, T, LMT, MCD, MRK, UNH, V, IWD, GILD, TMO, NEE, MUNI, SMB, ADBE, PYPL, DGRW, FMB, SUSB, ACN, BMY, MA, ISTB, ITM, LQD, IGSB, TFC, CSL, DD, IWO, MCK, NKE, TSM, UNP, VCSH, AMGN, BA, EW, XOM, LH, PM, BWX, IJT, MUB, MO, AXP, DOW, SUB, PEP, IXUS, VTI, ICE, ROP, BABA, AMJ, VEA, DOV, F, SPGI, NVO, CTVA, IDV, IJS, SMMU, SPEM, BDX, MCO, BX, SCHF, SDY, SHM, ADP, CMA, SO, PHYS, IEI, IWB, IWV, VT, GGG, IBCP, LAMR, MUFG, PRA, SIRI, UBS, APO, VMBS, VPL, CACC, ESGR, RMTI, DWX, IPAC, MGC, VNQ,

IEFA, USMV, IVW, ITOT, IVE, AGG, IEMG, BNDX, EFAV, AAPL, QQQ, FVD, IJH, BOND, IJR, IVV, MSFT, VIG, IWF, MBB, JNJ, PG, FB, IJJ, AMZN, GOOG, BRK.B, GLD, INTC, HD, DIS, IAU, PFE, SPY, VZ, GOOGL, EFA, JPM, MDY, VCIT, IWM, MINT, VTV, CVS, IBM, HYD, IJK, T, LMT, MCD, MRK, UNH, V, IWD, GILD, TMO, NEE, MUNI, SMB, ADBE, PYPL, DGRW, FMB, SUSB, ACN, BMY, MA, ISTB, ITM, LQD, IGSB, TFC, CSL, DD, IWO, MCK, NKE, TSM, UNP, VCSH, AMGN, BA, EW, XOM, LH, PM, BWX, IJT, MUB, MO, AXP, DOW, SUB, PEP, IXUS, VTI, ICE, ROP, BABA, AMJ, VEA, DOV, F, SPGI, NVO, CTVA, IDV, IJS, SMMU, SPEM, BDX, MCO, BX, SCHF, SDY, SHM, ADP, CMA, SO, PHYS, IEI, IWB, IWV, VT, GGG, IBCP, LAMR, MUFG, PRA, SIRI, UBS, APO, VMBS, VPL, CACC, ESGR, RMTI, DWX, IPAC, MGC, VNQ, Reduced Positions: SYK, SPDW, SPYG, URTH, VUG, SHY, ILMN, SPYV, VYM,

SYK, SPDW, SPYG, URTH, VUG, SHY, ILMN, SPYV, VYM, Sold Out: USB, EFV, DIA, JPST, SPMD, LEVL, NLY, ABEV, GOGO,

For the details of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rehmann+capital+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 252,736 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 564,953 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 588.98% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 145,269 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.73% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 470,005 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 755.69% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 348,557 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 489.70%

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 161,394 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 64,047 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 97,945 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 32,642 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $120.3 and $121.66, with an estimated average price of $120.97. The stock is now traded at around $120.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 35,295 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 39,142 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 588.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 564,953 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 755.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 470,005 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 324.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 145,269 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 489.70%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 348,557 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 663.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 218,947 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 354.78%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 156,767 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $16.32.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 51.19%. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 36,978 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 30.48%. The sale prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 33,280 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in ISHARES INC by 54.1%. The sale prices were between $92.66 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $107.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 4,310 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.31%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 8,168 shares as of .

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 45.88%. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $301.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 926 shares as of .