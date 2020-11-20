  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gentex Corp (GNTX) President and CEO Steven R Downing Sold $946,048 of Shares

November 20, 2020 | About: GNTX -0.44%

President and CEO of Gentex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven R Downing (insider trades) sold 28,504 shares of GNTX on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $33.19 a share. The total sale was $946,048.

Gentex Corp designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. Gentex Corp has a market cap of $7.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.97 with a P/E ratio of 26.21 and P/S ratio of 4.91. The dividend yield of Gentex Corp stocks is 1.48%. Gentex Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Gentex Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Gentex Corp. .

  • President and CEO Steven R Downing sold 28,504 shares of GNTX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $33.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.68% since.

  • CFO Kevin C Nash sold 10,700 shares of GNTX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $33.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.65% since.

  • Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm sold 19,968 shares of GNTX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $33.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.
  • General Counsel Scott P Ryan sold 1,085 shares of GNTX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 6.57% since.
  • Director John A Mulder sold 10,000 shares of GNTX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $28.78. The price of the stock has increased by 11.08% since.
  • Director James H Wallace sold 7,000 shares of GNTX stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $28.06. The price of the stock has increased by 13.93% since.

