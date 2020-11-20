First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) President & CEO T Michael Price Bought $99,600 of Shares

President & CEO of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) T Michael Price (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of FCF on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $9.96 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,600.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp provides banking services through the First Commonwealth Bank. It entails commercial and consumer banking products such as personal checking accounts, loans, wealth management and insurance. First Commonwealth Financial Corp has a market cap of $958.450 million; its shares were traded at around $9.97 with a P/E ratio of 13.12 and P/S ratio of 2.73. The dividend yield of First Commonwealth Financial Corp stocks is 4.40%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with First Commonwealth Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

