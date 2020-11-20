Formfactor Inc (FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sold $546,699 of Shares

CEO of Formfactor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike Slessor (insider trades) sold 14,112 shares of FORM on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $38.74 a share. The total sale was $546,699.

FormFactor Inc is a technology solutions provider. Its core business involves manufacture of advanced semiconductor probe card products. FormFactor Inc has a market cap of $3.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.09 with a P/E ratio of 40.49 and P/S ratio of 4.67. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with FormFactor Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of FORM stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $38.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FORM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $32.54. The price of the stock has increased by 23.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Rebeca Obregon-jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FORM stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $37.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

Director Edward Jr Rogas sold 15,000 shares of FORM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $32.89. The price of the stock has increased by 21.89% since.

