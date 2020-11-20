Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) CFO & Treasurer Mark Joseph Nelson Sold $12.9 million of Shares

CFO & Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Joseph Nelson (insider trades) sold 98,398 shares of BYND on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $131.41 a share. The total sale was $12.9 million.

Beyond Meat Inc has a market cap of $8.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.65 with and P/S ratio of 21.19. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Beyond Meat Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Treasurer Mark Joseph Nelson sold 98,398 shares of BYND stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $131.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Growth Officer Charles Muth sold 18,698 shares of BYND stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $135.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

COO Sanjay C Shah sold 14,956 shares of BYND stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $132.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

COO Sanjay C Shah sold 8,710 shares of BYND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $125.68. The price of the stock has increased by 7.93% since.

Chief Growth Officer Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of BYND stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $156.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.36% since.

Chief People Officer Cari Soto sold 104 shares of BYND stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $150.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.63% since.

