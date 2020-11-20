Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP, Sales David A Vort Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, Sales of Irhythm Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Vort (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of IRTC on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $228.63 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. iRhythm Technologies Inc has a market cap of $6.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $227.12 with and P/S ratio of 25.16. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRhythm Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin M King sold 31,669 shares of IRTC stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $255.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,000 shares of IRTC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $228.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.

EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,424 shares of IRTC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $237.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.

