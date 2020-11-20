Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl Mark D Chandler Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl of Cisco Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Chandler (insider trades) sold 40,706 shares of CSCO on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $42.09 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Cisco Systems Inc is a supplier of data networking equipment and software. Its products include routers, switches, access equipment, and security and network management software which allow data communication among dispersed computer networks. Cisco Systems Inc has a market cap of $173.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.13 with a P/E ratio of 16.72 and P/S ratio of 3.63. The dividend yield of Cisco Systems Inc stocks is 3.48%. Cisco Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cisco Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of CSCO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $41.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr Maria Martinez sold 7,000 shares of CSCO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $41.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.77% since.

EVP, Chief of Operations Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of CSCO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $42.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.

