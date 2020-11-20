Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman & CEO Philippe F Courtot Sold $13 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Qualys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philippe F Courtot (insider trades) sold 143,358 shares of QLYS on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $90.58 a share. The total sale was $13 million.

Qualys Inc provides cloud security and compliance solutions to organizations identifying security risks to their IT infrastructures, to protect their IT systems from cyber-attacks and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. Qualys Inc has a market cap of $3.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.41 with a P/E ratio of 42.32 and P/S ratio of 10.59. Qualys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Qualys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Philippe F Courtot sold 143,358 shares of QLYS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $90.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Philippe F Courtot sold 90,137 shares of QLYS stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $90.71. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey P Hank sold 2,535 shares of QLYS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $95.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

Pres. & Chief Product Officer Sumedh S Thakar sold 3,141 shares of QLYS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $93.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QLYS, click here