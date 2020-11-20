Colony Group Llc Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ABERDEEN STANDRD, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, McCormick Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Colony Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ABERDEEN STANDRD, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Group Llc. As of 2020Q3, Colony Group Llc owns 696 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGOL, BJ, VONG, PEGA, VONV, IDA, VIVO, TRU, RGLD, MYOK, ACIA, SAM, FLOT, LVGO, IAC, VRP, AGNC, RLLMF, FLIR, HDV, TLND, GLPI, TIP, BKI, ANET, SDMHF, IIPR, SKYY, FND, VICI, CVET, ZM, BEPC, EWT, EWY, MCHI, PBW, QCLN, RHHBY, XT, AMD, AMP, HCKT, CPRT, EGP, FAST, HTHIY, MTCH, ISRG, KSU, LEN, MPW, DOC, SBAC, SNN, TSM, OLED, ETV, EXG, EADSY, DASTF, FN, SAFRY, ABB, RDHL, 2TP2, SFET, JNCE, LILAK, CUPUF, ATHX, RES, CIDM,

VIG, RSP, USMV, VOO, IXUS, IVW, ROST, DIS, CSCO, BKNG, RTX, CVS, CCOI, JPST, MINT, LKQ, PFE, DHS, VUG, ROK, IJR, VTI, AMGN, BHC, BCO, DE, MCO, REGN, CRM, SYY, UNH, WEC, ZBH, COR, USFD, GLD, IEFA, IVV, SH, SPY, CLX, IBM, O, BX, BABA, BND, BSCL, BSCM, IJH, SHV, PLD, ADBE, BHB, BAM, COF, CI, ED, FDS, FDX, LHX, INTC, KMB, NFLX, NTDOY, NSC, PG, SNY, SYK, VZ, WFC, DFS, V, CBOE, NXPI, FBHS, HTA, ABBV, ZTS, CDW, NVST, IWM, VCIT, VONE, MMM, ASML, ABT, ATVI, APD, AB, AFG, AON, ACGL, AZN, AZO, ADP, BP, BIIB, BLK, BMTC, CACI, CPT, CP, CL, CS, DBI, DSGX, LLY, ERIC, FICO, FMS, GIS, GILD, GPN, ITGR, ILMN, MFC, MAS, MCD, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, NXST, NJDCY, NVS, NVO, ORCL, PPG, PFG, STL, PRU, QCOM, RY, SHW, SNE, TRV, STT, SHO, TCF, TPL, GL, TYL, USB, VLO, WPC, WBA, WM, XLNX, YUM, KGFHY, AIQUY, SKHSY, SSDOY, DAL, ADDYY, TEL, LULU, LVMHF, SDVKY, JBT, TOELY, SFTBY, AVGO, CIT, CHTR, FAF, ASHTY, GRFS, NMIH, PAYC, CYBR, FOCS, BSV, CORP, IGSB, DVY, EMB, EMLC, FNDX, IAU, ICLN, IEF, IWV, MBB, RLY, SPYG, SUSA, TDIV, TFI, VBK, VEU, VHT, XLE, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, SHY, VEA, C, NVDA, DNKN, IVE, ARMK, EFAV, DBEF, HEI, VFC, XLK, AAPL, VTR, BIL, AMT, MSFT, IWB, IYR, QAI, SPLV, BA, HALO, AGG, EMLP, IWF, VBR, AMZN, KO, INTU, PEP, MA, ENSG, ICLR, FNDF, SCHK, VTV, VXF, T, MO, ANSS, BAC, BMY, CHD, CCI, ETN, EA, EPD, XOM, NEE, FISV, GPC, HON, MDLZ, LOW, MKL, MKC, NOC, PNC, RSG, SASR, SO, SBUX, TMP, UN, URI, EDU, EBS, AWK, PM, EPAM, PSX, NVCR, CARR, DGRO, FBND, FLJP, IJT, IUSG, IUSV, LQD, SCHD, SCHF, SCHG, SCZ, SDY, SLYG, VNQ, VO, CB, AFL, AEM, ARE, ALXN, ALL, AEP, AXP, AIG, APH, APA, ARCC, AZPN, ATO, TFC, BCE, BSX, BRKS, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CPB, CASY, CAT, CERN, FIS, CHE, CME, CHL, CTAS, CTSH, STZ, COST, DEO, DISCA, D, DUK, EGBN, ECL, EMR, ENB, ETR, EQIX, EXC, EXR, FNF, GRMN, GD, GE, GNTX, GSK, GS, MNST, WELL, EHC, HOLX, HUM, IDXX, ITW, TT, KLAC, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LVS, LAZ, LAD, LMT, MIC, MMP, MKTX, MAR, SPGI, MRCY, MS, MSI, NCR, NICE, NBIX, NKE, NBL, ORLY, ORI, OHI, PKG, PAYX, LIN, PWR, DGX, RF, ROP, SLB, STE, SNPS, TGT, TU, TTEK, TSCO, TRP, UL, UNP, VRTX, WMT, WCN, ANTM, WY, XEL, XRX, ZBRA, MCI, IPGP, HNW, TMUS, MSCI, AQN, BUD, STWD, DG, TSLA, KKR, BAH, KMI, HCA, MPC, NTEC, AGTC, CTLT, STOR, QRVO, SEDG, BBU, FTV, WH, DELL, OTIS, AAXJ, ACWX, CWB, CWI, DEM, EFG, EFV, EWJ, FNDA, HEFA, IDV, IEI, IGF, IGHG, IJK, ITOT, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWS, MUB, PFF, RWO, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, SCHM, SCHV, SPHD, SPMD, TOTL, VB, VOE, VOT, VT, VXUS, VYMI, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLY,

For the details of COLONY GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,565,852 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 1,017,724 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 402 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 500,409 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 331,757 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in ABERDEEN STANDRD. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,845,936 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 388,300 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $233.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,293 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $129.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,624 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,048 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,017,724 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 2678.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 233,232 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 657,771 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 106.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 94,521 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 176,124 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 81.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 156,849 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $179.84 and $209.18, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.95 and $130.61, with an estimated average price of $115.36.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.23%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Colony Group Llc still held 240,407 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.94%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Colony Group Llc still held 440,979 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Colony Group Llc still held 1,273,551 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.84%. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Colony Group Llc still held 69,606 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.28%. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $528.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Colony Group Llc still held 47,358 shares as of .

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc by 94.69%. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Colony Group Llc still held 4,687 shares as of .