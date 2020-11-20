  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Colony Group Llc Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ABERDEEN STANDRD, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, McCormick Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: VIG -0.54% RSP -0.57% USMV -0.48% IVW -0.81% DIS -0.46% CSCO -0.49% SGOL +0.39% BJ -5.72% VONG -0.69% PEGA +1.83% VONV -0.57% I +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Colony Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ABERDEEN STANDRD, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Group Llc. As of 2020Q3, Colony Group Llc owns 696 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COLONY GROUP LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,565,852 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%
  2. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 1,017,724 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.44%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 402 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 500,409 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 331,757 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
New Purchase: ABERDEEN STANDRD (SGOL)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in ABERDEEN STANDRD. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,845,936 shares as of .

New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 388,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $233.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,293 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $129.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,624 shares as of .

New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,048 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,017,724 shares as of .

Added: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 2678.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 233,232 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 78.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 657,771 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 106.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 94,521 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 176,124 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 81.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 156,849 shares as of .

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.V)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $179.84 and $209.18, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Sold Out: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.95 and $130.61, with an estimated average price of $115.36.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EEMV)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.23%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Colony Group Llc still held 240,407 shares as of .

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.94%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Colony Group Llc still held 440,979 shares as of .

Reduced: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Colony Group Llc still held 1,273,551 shares as of .

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.84%. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Colony Group Llc still held 69,606 shares as of .

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.28%. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $528.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Colony Group Llc still held 47,358 shares as of .

Reduced: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Colony Group Llc reduced to a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc by 94.69%. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Colony Group Llc still held 4,687 shares as of .



