California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

West Sacramento, CA, based Investment company California State Teachers Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Dell Technologies Inc, PG&E Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Seagen Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, LogMeIn Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, California State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2020Q3, California State Teachers Retirement System owns 3028 stocks with a total value of $62.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of CALIFORNIA STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/california+state+teachers+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,952,749 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,630,394 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 825,285 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,704,659 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 646,445 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 413,144 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $139.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 147,065 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 210,463 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 138,351 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103,380 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164,277 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $146.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 272,173 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 112.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,288,119 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 59.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 453,807 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 284,166 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 269.91%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118,985 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 273.50%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $108.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103,367 shares as of .

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.