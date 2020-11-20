Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shell Midstream Partners LP, FS KKR Capital Corp II, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells United Rentals Inc, Lennar Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Shell Midstream Partners LP, FS KKR Capital Corp II, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Chevron Corp, sells United Rentals Inc, Lennar Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Novagold Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc owns 382 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHLX, ISRG, FXE, SHOP, SLV, XLF, XLB, ETR, ILMN, ARKW, XBI, PTH, BOTZ, ANAT, ARKK, ARKG, CINF, STOR, EBAY, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, AMC, SCHE, SCHF, BXMT, AZN,
- Added Positions: FSKR, EPD, PFLT, UNH, BHC, CVX, BP, MMP, NMFC, KRP, ET, QQQ, TWTR, GOOGL, XOM, FSD, BA, CNP, ZTS, STZ, V, BTZ, EVV, CIF, ABT, JPM, RDS.A, SCHX, SCHA, KMI, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: LEN, BRK.B, NSP, OXY, MSFT, NXST, WMT, RWR, ADP, PFE, VIG, DIA, GLW, AER, IBM, MIC, APO, PYPL, MSCI, ATUS, PG, MAIN, IBKR, ALGN, FSK, SDY, VNQ, PAA, LOW, GM, HYT, SRE, MPC, NOW, GD, LSXMA, JNJ, PNNT, IVE, DIS, SYY, FUN, IJK, KO, SCHB, CSCO, DVN, BAC, GE, TRGP, HHC, HD, KYN, TXN, TSM, NGL, ACB, DCP, NSC, C, SBUX, QCOM,
- Sold Out: URI, NG, IAU, MPLX, OKE, NS, PBA, ATVI, JWN, WLL, BKCC, MAR, KSS, WPX, HUN, ENBL, BTU, ENLC,
For the details of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,180 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.94%
- FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 276,613 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.70%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,726 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) - 363,381 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 98,922 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 199,875 shares as of .New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $733.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 190 shares as of .New Purchase: INVESCO CCY SHS EU (FXE)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in INVESCO CCY SHS EU. The purchase prices were between $106.04 and $112.48, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 632 shares as of .New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $994.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of .Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 276,613 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 596.26%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $335.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 745 shares as of .Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,735 shares as of .Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,786 shares as of .Added: BP PLC (BP)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in BP PLC by 389.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,967 shares as of .Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 189.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of .Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.76.Sold Out: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.Sold Out: NuStar Energy LP (NS)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $13.37.
