Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Netflix Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Shopify Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: AAPL -1.1% RCL -2.5% TSM -1.32% HOLX -1.46% AMGN -0.67% DGX +1.63% FB -1.19% CMPI -1.24% BAX -2.36% ARCC -0.49% MCK -1.2% AB -0.03%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Clough Capital Partners L P (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hologic Inc, sells Netflix Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Shopify Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clough Capital Partners L P. As of 2020Q3, Clough Capital Partners L P owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clough Capital Partners L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clough+capital+partners+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clough Capital Partners L P
  1. ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 2,790,000 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,294,709 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 447,980 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 611.08%
  4. First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 856,100 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.07%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,114 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 89,145 shares as of .

New Purchase: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMPI)

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,313,286 shares as of .

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 177,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 877,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,730 shares as of .

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $101.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 124,300 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Apple Inc by 611.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 447,980 shares as of .

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 492,847 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 338,500 shares as of .

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 187.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 343,200 shares as of .

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 96.93%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 115,117 shares as of .

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 139.89%. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $124.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 207,575 shares as of .

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clough Capital Partners L P.

1. Clough Capital Partners L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clough Capital Partners L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clough Capital Partners L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clough Capital Partners L P keeps buying

Comments

