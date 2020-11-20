Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Netflix Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Shopify Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Clough Capital Partners L P (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hologic Inc, sells Netflix Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Shopify Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clough Capital Partners L P. As of 2020Q3, Clough Capital Partners L P owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 2,790,000 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,294,709 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 447,980 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 611.08% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 856,100 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,114 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 89,145 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,313,286 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 177,300 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 877,300 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,730 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $101.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 124,300 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Apple Inc by 611.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 447,980 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 492,847 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 338,500 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 187.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 343,200 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 96.93%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 115,117 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 139.89%. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $124.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 207,575 shares as of .

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.