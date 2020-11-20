  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Hess Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, DISH Network Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: HES -1.13% VIG -0.54% GAM -0.37% VTI -0.53% VG +0.7% ETN -0.61% SPY -0.68% IWM +0.11% VRT +0.43% CZR -2.62% GSAH +0.64% UNP -0.57% GS -0.54%

New York, NY, based Investment company Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Hess Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells Microsoft Corp, DISH Network Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 261 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levin+capital+strategies%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,212 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,422 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 253,821 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 305,647 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  5. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 447,760 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 50,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,798 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,738 shares as of .

New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 166,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of .

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Hess Corp by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 346,334 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of .

Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 302.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,462 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of .

Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 476.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of .

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 112.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,025 shares as of .

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.04 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $65.57.

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.29.

Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.. Also check out:

1. LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)