Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Hess Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, DISH Network Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Hess Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells Microsoft Corp, DISH Network Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 261 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,212 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,422 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 253,821 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 305,647 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 447,760 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54%

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 50,720 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,798 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,738 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 166,500 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Hess Corp by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 346,334 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 302.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,462 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 476.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 112.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,025 shares as of .

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.04 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $65.57.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.29.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.