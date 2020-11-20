Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Hess Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, DISH Network Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Hess Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells Microsoft Corp, DISH Network Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 261 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, IWM, VRT, CZR, GSAH, UNP, HZAC.U, RE, CRHC.U, AXS, GLNG, QCOM, ZEN, SAIL, AVGO, CLGX, PFF, PRPB.U, ITW, PANW, TPC, AIMT, LOGI, ON, VOYA, BRK.A, BRKS, PFPT, JLL, WTRE, CL, BFT.U, FISV, SBUX, SUMO, NXPI, AVB, FSLR, WYNN, RTX, FTCH, TXN, ABT, CHKP, MRK, SIMO, PTVE, CMCSA, EPD, CARR, UBER, NKE, LIN, ROST, COWN, PING, SEB, BMY, OACB.U, CUK, CUB, CCIV.U, JPC, BNTX, MS, PPG, KLIC, MSGS, FROG, AACQU, LITE, TDF, DXC, SLG, CRM, SVACU, CCL, DBX, NMRK, OKTA, BB, CPSR.U, CPS, CCX, CCX, GMHI, FCX, THBR, FAII.U, BHR, DHF, RPLA.U, M, GLRE, NBL, FBP, RJA, GE,
- Added Positions: HES, VIG, AAPL, GAM, IBM, VTI, JPM, VG, GOOGL, BIIB, ETN, FDX, BG, PG, TIF, GS, PEP, PLAN, C, CI, PFE, GM, SNE, APD, XLF, JNJ, LOW, INTC, PYPL, TENB, BRK.B, CHNG, CLDR, COST, FEYE, DOW, ZM, HECCU, CVS, DIS, VOD, SLB, CRWD, PTE, BAC, AQMS, EMR, XOM, GIS, XRX, WETF, DGX, PAVM, PLSE, TTOO, COMM, MPC, BX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, DISH, DD, AERI, BC, KHC, GLD, CG, DE, DEO, BK, PLCE, CNA, RUN, AIG, SPH, OXY, VIAC, WY, AMZN, ADM, NG, GLW, CAT, KO, VNO, SIRI, MMC, ABBV, FLDM, L, CVA, VZ, FB, NTRS, LBRDK, MIME, YEXT, OPK, WMT, AXP, CMD, UHS, GRA, CNX, LSXMA, CLI, PRMW, IPV.U, GTYH, GOLD, PBI, LBTYK, BAM, MIC, FWONK, FCEL, NVGS, TRC, UN, BA, NYT, BKD, FPH,
- Sold Out: GSAH.U, BHVN, OCUL, WMG, LYB, BUD, ALL, CMI, WFC, AXTA, CTO, PLUG, NAV, LE, JEF, EXC, COP, KBE, PCG, GPS, AA, TISI, ACTG, CNHI, CSU,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,212 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,422 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 253,821 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 305,647 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 447,760 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54%
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 50,720 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,798 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,738 shares as of .New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 166,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of .Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Hess Corp by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 346,334 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of .Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 302.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,462 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of .Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 476.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of .Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 112.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,025 shares as of .Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.04 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $65.57.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.29.Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.
