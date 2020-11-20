  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Heartland Financial USA Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, ISHARES TRUST

November 20, 2020 | About: MSFT -0.96% JPM -0.86% T +0.14% URI +1.29% AVGO -0.26% VZ -0.28% HTLF -0.23% TMO -0.45% VCSH -0.04% VCIT -0.05% AON -2.09% SMB +0.14%

Investment company MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Heartland Financial USA Inc, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. owns 203 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwestone+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
  1. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 3,550,473 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,563 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,245 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.01%
  4. Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) - 440,588 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 49,187 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 131,487 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $452.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,357 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,851 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,823 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,583 shares as of .

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni (SMB)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 90,854 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 90.01%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $212.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 53,245 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 178.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 41,559 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 163.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 138,555 shares as of .

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 667.91%. The purchase prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,208 shares as of .

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 209.42%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $387.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,832 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,559 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.



