MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Heartland Financial USA Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Heartland Financial USA Inc, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. owns 203 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HTLF, TMO, VCSH, VCIT, AON, SMB, VTEB, SLQD, MCK, SCHR, VMW, MT, TGT, OTEX, SPSB, SHM, SCHV, ATVI, VOE, GS, VIAC, GM, VOO, MDT, PM, BG, HPQ, SWK, VOT, MRK, XLF, AGG, MET, WDC, NEE, MA, AGNC, SCHO, VWO, AIG, REGN, ALLY, VBK, SCHF, MO, QSR, QQQ, VO, USB, IEMG, FANG, UPS, BIV, FIS, CXO, TT, WTRG, DOW, TOT, VLO, TSLA, MS, DD, COP, APTV, SPH, DSM, EOD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, JPM, T, URI, AVGO, VZ, GOOGL, GPN, PEP, PG, MDLZ, CMCSA, CSCO, JNK, XOM, KO, ORCL, IUSG, M, MBB, ROP, WMT, ABBV, VEA, STZ, COF, EMB, TXN, TJX, FB, PFE, BMY, DUK, SPY, V, D, NKE, CFG, UNH, C, BND, ALXN, ACN, MMM, CVS, AXL, BHC, DFS, UNP, GOOG, MU, DAL, AMZN, BAC, FTV, ET, BLK, PHG,
- Reduced Positions: MOFG, AGZ, IEF, AAPL, NLY, CVX, NFLX, JNJ, DIS, CRM, BDX, BSX, LEN, KMB, IWM, INTC, IBM, BRK.B, CI, LLY, ITW, EFA, DG, WBA, DHR, HON, ORLY, NSC, COST, FDX, GE, HD, BLL, BK,
- Sold Out: F,
These are the top 5 holdings of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
- MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 3,550,473 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,563 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,245 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.01%
- Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) - 440,588 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 49,187 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 131,487 shares as of .New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $452.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,357 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,851 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,823 shares as of .New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,583 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni (SMB)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 90,854 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 90.01%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $212.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 53,245 shares as of .Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 178.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 41,559 shares as of .Added: AT&T Inc (T)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 163.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 138,555 shares as of .Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 667.91%. The purchase prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,208 shares as of .Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 209.42%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $387.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,832 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,559 shares as of .Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
