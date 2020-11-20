Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Mercury General Corp, Parsons Corp, Standard Motor Products Inc, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Virtusa Corp

Plano, TX, based Investment company Hillcrest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mercury General Corp, Parsons Corp, Standard Motor Products Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Virtusa Corp, UFP Industries Inc, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCY, PSN, SMP, SHYF,

MCY, PSN, SMP, SHYF, Added Positions: PDM, SWX, ISBC, ITGR, HTH,

PDM, SWX, ISBC, ITGR, HTH, Reduced Positions: UFPI, HELE, LXP, FSS, PFGC, BLDR, MBUU, FN, DIOD, SF, EBS, RHP, GPK, BDN, WGO, SBCF, TKR, UMBF, AMN, EXLS, PRIM, SEM, CWEN, CATY, EME, AEL, GTN, IIVI, VBTX, FULT, EVR, INT, NBHC, MGRC, NWE, TPX, ARGO, NMIH, OUT, CRS, IMAX, AIR, SSB, SCHN, BCEI, PDCE, GIII,

UFPI, HELE, LXP, FSS, PFGC, BLDR, MBUU, FN, DIOD, SF, EBS, RHP, GPK, BDN, WGO, SBCF, TKR, UMBF, AMN, EXLS, PRIM, SEM, CWEN, CATY, EME, AEL, GTN, IIVI, VBTX, FULT, EVR, INT, NBHC, MGRC, NWE, TPX, ARGO, NMIH, OUT, CRS, IMAX, AIR, SSB, SCHN, BCEI, PDCE, GIII, Sold Out: AAN, NGHC, VRTU, SAVE,

For the details of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 549,528 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 495,510 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 161,826 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - 1,467,408 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 254,242 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.7%

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 268,940 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $34.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 325,469 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 191,201 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 321,551 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 794,628 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.15, with an estimated average price of $66.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 187,747 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,285,085 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $72.29, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 160,277 shares as of .

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.23.