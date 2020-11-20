Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Mercury General Corp, Parsons Corp, Standard Motor Products Inc, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Virtusa Corp

Plano, TX, based Investment company Hillcrest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mercury General Corp, Parsons Corp, Standard Motor Products Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Virtusa Corp, UFP Industries Inc, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MCY, PSN, SMP, SHYF,
- Added Positions: PDM, SWX, ISBC, ITGR, HTH,
- Reduced Positions: UFPI, HELE, LXP, FSS, PFGC, BLDR, MBUU, FN, DIOD, SF, EBS, RHP, GPK, BDN, WGO, SBCF, TKR, UMBF, AMN, EXLS, PRIM, SEM, CWEN, CATY, EME, AEL, GTN, IIVI, VBTX, FULT, EVR, INT, NBHC, MGRC, NWE, TPX, ARGO, NMIH, OUT, CRS, IMAX, AIR, SSB, SCHN, BCEI, PDCE, GIII,
- Sold Out: AAN, NGHC, VRTU, SAVE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with PDM. Click here to check it out.
- PDM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PDM
- Peter Lynch Chart of PDM
For the details of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 549,528 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 495,510 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 161,826 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - 1,467,408 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 254,242 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.7%
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 268,940 shares as of .New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $34.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 325,469 shares as of .New Purchase: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 191,201 shares as of .New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 321,551 shares as of .Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 794,628 shares as of .Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.15, with an estimated average price of $66.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 187,747 shares as of .Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,285,085 shares as of .Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $72.29, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 160,277 shares as of .Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hillcrest Asset Management LLC keeps buying