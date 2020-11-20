IMC-Chicago, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells BARCLAYS BANK PLC, ISHARES TRUST, CREDIT SUISSE NASS

Investment company IMC-Chicago, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, UBS AG LONDON, ISHARES TRUST, sells BARCLAYS BANK PLC, ISHARES TRUST, CREDIT SUISSE NASS, Bank of America Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMC-Chicago, LLC. As of 2020Q3, IMC-Chicago, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 379,670 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1251.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,616 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 196,126 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 673.86% Boeing Co (BA) - 233,559 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.50% UBS AG LONDON (FBGX) - 65,423 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3113.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 16,616 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG LONDON. The purchase prices were between $367.81 and $514.07, with an estimated average price of $427.15. The stock is now traded at around $488.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 65,423 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 172,972 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST II. The purchase prices were between $19.41 and $34.56, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 817,737 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $492.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 17,434 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $441.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 15,719 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1251.23%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.35%. The holding were 379,670 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 673.86%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 196,126 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 65.50%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 233,559 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 99.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $82.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 119,273 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 519.22%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 101,676 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 684.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 89,911 shares as of .

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN Linked to the S&. The sale prices were between $66.52 and $67.13, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

IMC-Chicago, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06.