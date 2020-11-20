Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys GoHealth Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys GoHealth Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Surgery Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,963 shares, 59.30% of the total portfolio. New Position American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) - 17,615,836 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,127,837 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 10,486,622 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 546,306 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.12%

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $21.98, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.3%. The holding were 40,682,963 shares as of .

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,222,800 shares as of .

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $17.71.