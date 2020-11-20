  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys GoHealth Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, ISHARES TRUST

November 20, 2020 | About: CYH -0.81% GOCO -3.24% HGV -0.83% LQD -0.09% SGRY -0.83%

New York, NY, based Investment company Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys GoHealth Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Surgery Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerbridge+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.
  1. GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,963 shares, 59.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) - 17,615,836 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,127,837 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  4. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 10,486,622 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 546,306 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.12%
New Purchase: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $21.98, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.3%. The holding were 40,682,963 shares as of .

Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,222,800 shares as of .

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Sold Out: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $17.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centerbridge Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centerbridge Partners, L.P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)