Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, ISHARES TRUST

Egg Harbor Township, NJ, based Investment company Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, ISHARES TRUST, Penn National Gaming Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. owns 100 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



XLI, VGT, BNDX, SPMD, PFF, BSV, VMBS, BLV, VTEB, XLB, BIV, ESGU, MDY, GOVT, SLY, CHTR, APD, NVDA, SMG, FB, MPWR, ZTS, PGR, EW, REGN, SHW, JETS, BND, ATVI, Added Positions: VUG, SDY, EMB, IEFA, IAU, VB, SPSM, XLY, GLPI, TIP, SHY, LQD, HYG, XLP, XLC, MASI, SNPS, DHR, SAM, MSCI, ODFL, CHE, NEM, NEE, AAPL, SBAC, HD, IGSB, IJK, QQQ, PFE,

ITOT, PENN, SHYG, XLK, CWB, IVV, IEMG, MSFT, VEA, EFG, VTV, VTI, ESGE, VXUS, IJR, IXN, VLUE, VWO, IHI, USMV, SPEM, IBM, JNJ, ACWI, Sold Out: JNK, HYLS, VCIT, VCLT, SJNK, BOND, ANGL, AMJ, MUB, RWR, SPSB, BKLN, GUNR, TDOC, IAGG, SCHB, IYG, SPTM, LMBS, SPLV, QCOM, AMD, SCHE, XOM, T, SCHF,

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,639,953 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 188,515 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 68,595 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.24% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 137,038 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 230,405 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.84%

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $86.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 107,678 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $327.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 24,384 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 122,618 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 176,222 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 151,861 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 58,017 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 228.24%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 68,595 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 466.93%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 95,585 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1537.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 60,654 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.84%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 230,405 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 148.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 242,465 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 132.58%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,307 shares as of .

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73.