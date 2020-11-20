  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: CZR -2.62% PCH +1.57% SBAC -2.57% DHI -0.13% INVH +0.61% QTS -0.64% DRH -2.18% VER -1.22%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 328,550 shares, 58.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 312,970 shares, 41.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.3%. The holding were 328,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.7%. The holding were 312,970 shares as of .

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)