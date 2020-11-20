Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CZR, PCH,
- Sold Out: SBAC, DHI, INVH, QTS, DRH, VER, VICI, OUT, EPR, FR, PEAK, AMH, LEN, WRI, AIV, EQIX, SPG, RDFN, MGM, BKD, AKR,
For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 328,550 shares, 58.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 312,970 shares, 41.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.3%. The holding were 328,550 shares as of .New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.7%. The holding were 312,970 shares as of .Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62.Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59.
