Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Qiagen NV, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qiagen NV, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Terreno Realty Corp, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, 58.com Inc, Staar Surgical Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QGEN, OLLI, CSII, SUMO, VSTA, NSP, BBSI, STEP, KBAL, LMND,

QGEN, OLLI, CSII, SUMO, VSTA, NSP, BBSI, STEP, KBAL, LMND, Added Positions: DAVA, G, GIL, FRC, WNS, TRNO, ARCE, LGIH, ICLR, PS, PJT, PCTY, TRS, EXAS, SYX, RBA, OXFD, BZUN, QLYS, SLAB, EXLS, NTB, ULTA, HDB, HDS, HSKA, PAYC, ETSY, CDW, MPWR, FCN, BL, MDLA, EQIX, GWW, LMAT, COR, REXR, BX, GSHD, ESQ, HLNE, MEDP, OIIM, HLI, MORN, KL, ZTS, MSCI, JYNT, HIFS, TRNS,

DAVA, G, GIL, FRC, WNS, TRNO, ARCE, LGIH, ICLR, PS, PJT, PCTY, TRS, EXAS, SYX, RBA, OXFD, BZUN, QLYS, SLAB, EXLS, NTB, ULTA, HDB, HDS, HSKA, PAYC, ETSY, CDW, MPWR, FCN, BL, MDLA, EQIX, GWW, LMAT, COR, REXR, BX, GSHD, ESQ, HLNE, MEDP, OIIM, HLI, MORN, KL, ZTS, MSCI, JYNT, HIFS, TRNS, Reduced Positions: LULU, PAGS, EPAM, RVLV, GLOB, POWI, ODFL, STAA, ABMD, WIX, MCHP, YUMC, IPHI, FAST, SIVB, NEWR, MC, IDXX, FIVE, TCOM, ACN, AMZN, VCYT, NVEE, FRPT, TXRH, DXCM, POOL, FSLY, LFUS, HCKT, KNSL, EGHT, CSTL,

LULU, PAGS, EPAM, RVLV, GLOB, POWI, ODFL, STAA, ABMD, WIX, MCHP, YUMC, IPHI, FAST, SIVB, NEWR, MC, IDXX, FIVE, TCOM, ACN, AMZN, VCYT, NVEE, FRPT, TXRH, DXCM, POOL, FSLY, LFUS, HCKT, KNSL, EGHT, CSTL, Sold Out: WUBA, STN, BAP, HQY, HEI.A, VRTU, HUBS, EW, CBOE, CLB, SCBH,

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 481,254 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,428,024 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,443,069 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% Genpact Ltd (G) - 1,832,862 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 241,651 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 473,926 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.19 and $110.71, with an estimated average price of $97.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 98,175 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 201,621 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 128,994 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 173,451 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $70.82, with an estimated average price of $66.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,299 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Terreno Realty Corp by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $61.58, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 144,134 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 83,365 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94. The stock is now traded at around $196.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,275 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TriMas Corp by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $24.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 212,705 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.23 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168,380 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Systemax Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 357,245 shares as of .

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stantec Inc. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $31.67.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46.