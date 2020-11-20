Ohe Financial Inc Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc

Edina, MN, based Investment company Ohe Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Qualcomm Inc, sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc, 3M Co, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohe Financial Inc. As of 2020Q3, Ohe Financial Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 141,011 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 208,248 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.92% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 72,443 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 261,686 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 94,284 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,809 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,313 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,792 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341635.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,619 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 208,248 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 444.26%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,386 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 56,719 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $335.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,602 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.46 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,536 shares as of .

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87.