Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Tutor Perini Corp, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Asure Software Inc

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Millrace Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Tutor Perini Corp, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Harmonic Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Asure Software Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millrace Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Millrace Asset Group, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 524,102 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.18% Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 87,352 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83% DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 250,028 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.57% QuinStreet Inc (QNST) - 181,457 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.74% MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 122,772 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 404,309 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 196,831 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 53,197 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Harmonic Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.66 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 334,612 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 231,409 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $11.81, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 165,177 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 111.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 250,028 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in MobileIron Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $5.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 401,322 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 57.18%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 524,102 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc by 101.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.97 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $20.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 119,162 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 521,335 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 93,942 shares as of .

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $39.29, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Asure Software Inc. The sale prices were between $5.9 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.79.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54.