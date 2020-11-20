Iszo Capital Management Lp Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, Sells XPEL Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Iszo Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells XPEL Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, Francescas Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iszo Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Iszo Capital Management Lp owns 5 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WLL,

WLL, Added Positions: NTP,

NTP, Reduced Positions: XPEL, CDMO,

XPEL, CDMO, Sold Out: KIRK, PEI, WHLR, FRAN, AKRXQ,

Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 3,892,385 shares, 48.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 3,459,888 shares, 35.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 391,621 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.88% Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 76,951 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) - 39,890 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio.

Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 76,951 shares as of .

Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $6.45.

Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $0.53 and $1.43, with an estimated average price of $1.05.

Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.4.

Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Francescas Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $4.83.

Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Akorn Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.15.