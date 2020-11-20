  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys Walmart Inc, Twitter Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Sells Rosetta Stone Inc, Chuy's Holdings Inc, comScore Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: TWTR +2.43% JWN -0.93% ATVI +1.16% WMT -1.24% PLTR -4.37% RST +0%

Investment company Empirical Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Twitter Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Rosetta Stone Inc, Chuy's Holdings Inc, comScore Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Empirical Capital Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Capital Management, LLC
  1. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 500,250 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,750 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  3. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 58,165 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) - 586,500 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 62,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 51.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 244.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 230,614 shares as of .

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 73,237 shares as of .

Sold Out: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

