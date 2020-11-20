Engine Capital Management, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells PDL BioPharma Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, BrightView Holdings Inc

Investment company Engine Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, KBR Inc, AZZ Inc, sells PDL BioPharma Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, BrightView Holdings Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Children's Place Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Engine Capital Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, AZZ, HSII, CLDT, INN, KFY,

CZR, AZZ, HSII, CLDT, INN, KFY, Added Positions: DAR, UNVR, KBR, PRSP, GPX, SAIC, DELL, ACM, HMHC, RMR, MTRX, TISI,

DAR, UNVR, KBR, PRSP, GPX, SAIC, DELL, ACM, HMHC, RMR, MTRX, TISI, Reduced Positions: BV, SMCI, OSW, NXST, STAY,

BV, SMCI, OSW, NXST, STAY, Sold Out: PDLI, CBAY, PWR, PLCE, FL, RST, LKQ, REPH, HBIO, ON, SCPL,

For the details of Engine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 424,787 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,270,283 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 426,720 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1079.40% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 185,221 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. New Position CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT) - 910,732 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 185,221 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 190,730 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 237,344 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chatham Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 150,800 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $5.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 141,388 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $29.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 1079.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 426,720 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 2368.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 479,310 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,270,283 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 155.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 358,060 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GP Strategies Corp by 454.53%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $8.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 403,612 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 91,409 shares as of .

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.51 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.95.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $36.54, with an estimated average price of $30.48.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82.