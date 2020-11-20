Cribstone Capital Management, LLC Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Honeywell International Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD

Investment company Cribstone Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Honeywell International Inc, Sysco Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Salesforce.com Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 27,660 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 141,174 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 49,992 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 30,498 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 24,673 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 38,476 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $70.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,782 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $192.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,208 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 589.25%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,757 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 1182.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,322 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $205.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,668 shares as of .

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $48.26 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $51.02.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in adidas AG. The sale prices were between $133.09 and $166.22, with an estimated average price of $149.97.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.