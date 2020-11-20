Front Street Capital Management, Inc. Buys Manitowoc Co Inc, General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp, Sells YRC Worldwide Inc, Markel Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Front Street Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Manitowoc Co Inc, General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp, Interface Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells YRC Worldwide Inc, Markel Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boeing Co, Tennant Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Street Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 825,923 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 79,122 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 130,171 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,086,828 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 78,190 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.98 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,826,853 shares as of .

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 772,439 shares as of .

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 84.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,234 shares as of .

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Interface Inc by 51.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 175,792 shares as of .

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of .

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tennant Co. The sale prices were between $59.68 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $5.24.