Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Apple Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: SPMD -0.03% EMM +0%

Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: SPMD,
  • Reduced Positions: AAPL,
  • Sold Out: EMM,

For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 397,366 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio.
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 1,044,851 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 67,157 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 280,694 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 54,232 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,454 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.



