Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Apple Inc

Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPMD,

SPMD, Reduced Positions: AAPL,

AAPL, Sold Out: EMM,

For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 397,366 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 1,044,851 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 67,157 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 280,694 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 54,232 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,454 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.