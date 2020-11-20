Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Sunrun Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Zynga Inc

Investment company Adalta Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Sunrun Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Cerner Corp, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Zynga Inc, GTT Communications Inc, Mitek Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ONEM, RUN, SLP, AMD, FLGT, ARNA, NTRA, TDOC, HON, TCS,

ONEM, RUN, SLP, AMD, FLGT, ARNA, NTRA, TDOC, HON, TCS, Added Positions: DIS, JPM, VZ, SWCH, BOX,

DIS, JPM, VZ, SWCH, BOX, Reduced Positions: AMRN, GOOGL, BXMT, AXP, MITK, SMAR, AAPL, WORK, RA, LSCC, CRWD, BEPC, STNE, APPN, GOOG, CGNX, PYPL, BEP, SLB,

AMRN, GOOGL, BXMT, AXP, MITK, SMAR, AAPL, WORK, RA, LSCC, CRWD, BEPC, STNE, APPN, GOOG, CGNX, PYPL, BEP, SLB, Sold Out: CERN, DSL, ZNGA, GTT, OBELF,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,217 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 108,505 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,865 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 80,840 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 76,650 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,625 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $64.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $43.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,390 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 132.59%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,465 shares as of .

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $16.01.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GTT Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $6.01.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Obsidian Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.61, with an estimated average price of $0.43.