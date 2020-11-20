Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Nasdaq Inc, Walmart Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc, Prudential Financial Inc

Investment company Neo Ivy Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Nasdaq Inc, Walmart Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, BankUnited Inc, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Stryker Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neo Ivy Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Neo Ivy Capital Management owns 447 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NDAQ, WMT, OGE, BK, BKU, CXO, JPM, ACN, JBHT, LOW, CMS, VZ, FDX, SMAR, WMB, ADBE, CAG, HMSY, ODFL, SEE, ES, ITW, BMY, KMB, LSCC, K, PFG, WERN, AVT, NTRS, PACW, HRC, HRL, ORCL, SLB, VSH, PH, ORI, TTC, ABBV, CTLT, ASH, TKR, MCHP, NBIX, LNT, V, RMD, VRSK, VOYA, CB, RTX, AIG, DLTR, GRMN, WY, UGI, BKR, ADS, APH, DLB, HXL, INTU, UNH, ROK, TROW, BERY, REXR, BDX, BC, VRNT, CIM, PRSP, CHD, PRGO, RYN, SKX, SAGE, F, ARNA, CLX, D, DISH, MNST, WRB, WST, ZION, EBAY, ETSY, SWI, MTB, SCCO, ADI, AMAT, DXCM, IPHI, CF, DD, TMX, LITE, ASB, BWA, DTE, ILMN, NFG, PEAK, SYNH, ATVI, EA, LEG, NTAP, BECN, EMR, TRMB, CSCO, CGNX, LPX, CRM, TRV, KDP, FGEN, AMKR, DE, MMSI, VLY, WPC, STWD, KAR, NWSA, FHN, AA, ADT, UBER, ACAD, CTSH, MDU, ROL, NLSN, CIEN, IIVI, SYY, GWRE, SFM, VIRT, BAND, IAA, SRPT, BBY, CLGX, FL, BKI, COP, KEX, KNX, LRCX, MIC, PWR, QDEL, BAH, FTV, COUP, HOG, PLUG, AVNT, TTWO, MRTX, FSLY, TER, FWONK, HQY, FOXA, FIS, CNO, MAS, LIN, CROX, IGT, WDAY, CONE, BPY, AXSM, TWLO, AIV, EAT, O, HOMB, RRR, AEL, CPT, NNN, HSIC, MPW, NBL, PKG, RHI, GL, IOVA, EIX, OSTK, PNFP, REG, WCC, MOS, VSLR, BA, FNB, TDS, VTR, FAF, SQ, SPOT, BJ, ARWR, CREE, FNF, JKHY, LBTYA, VNO, G, ITCI, ZM, DOX, CE, CORT, HZNP, Z, AVTR, BXP, SRNE, CCXI, GRUB, CWH,

CVS, MCD, HD, PG, RSG, CTAS, AXP, FAST, DBX, MAA, AVGO, CARR, ROP, MMM, BAX, DOC, NEM, STT, HLT, ICE, LKQ, MCO, IRM, MAR, MO, EFX, ATUS, ELS, KMI, MTSI, FLO, CTXS, EXEL, HON, PNC, UNM, ADPT, SEIC, WU, BOX, AN, EQR, TOL, VIAV, PZZA, PTC, STL, RXN, BSX, IFF, NYCB, KBH, FIVN, DVA, UHS, CHGG, PRMW, MIDD, VTRS, AMT, IBM, KLAC, GPK, CBOE, TMHC, CPB, UBSI, GMED, BRX, PE, IR, EPR, EQT, OHI, WAL, AVA, DISCA, FLIR, HUN, WDC, AGNC, AME, DCI, TT, MTG, MPC, APA, ECL, FCX, LMT, ANGI, RPRX, STZ, WEC, DFS, TRGP, FHI, WELL, INO, KBR, CPRI, HTA, OUT, AVB, FLS, SHAK, Reduced Positions: INTC, WAB, JNJ, KR, MDLZ, JCOM, DIS, CCEP, BEN, FB, CSX, CME, EW, J, CAH, EXC, CMC, BRKR, DOV, WSM, ALLE, RGA, YUM, GIS, LNC, PHM, MET, HALO, SBUX, ARW, LLY, DOW, DEI, ZBH, PFE, AAPL, HIG, HBAN, WFC, HSY, LHX, ACIW, LEN, SJI, GLW, IP, NYT, OZK, COF, R, SGEN, SSNC, SYF, AFG, CPRT, MRVL, RP, CVBF, TGNA, EHC, DGX, VIAC, SMTC, ESI, NFLX, WWE, CFX, SEM, APPN, MDB, THS, SBRA, KSS, PBCT, NVTA, UDR, ENPH, BYND, HRB, SCI, SPG, QRTEA, PFPT, ARMK, RDN, THC, VG, IRDM, JNPR, MKC, NVAX, SIRI, THO, UAA, LAMR, NATI, TXRH, GRA, SFIX, PLD, KHC, SJM, EBS, FOLD,

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) - 7,221 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. New Position PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 8,069 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 15,082 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 490.52% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 4,014 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 474.25% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 8,559 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.90%

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,121 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,860 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in BankUnited Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,430 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $57.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,074 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 490.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,082 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 474.25%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,014 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 742.12%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 339.36%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 655.71%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $98.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,746 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 883.05%. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $362.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of .

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

Neo Ivy Capital Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.