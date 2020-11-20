BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company BCJ Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, iShares MBS ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCJ Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BCJ Capital Management, LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHEN, EDV, GBTC, ZROZ, BSV, KMI, TSLA, KBA, VMBS, BLV, LUV, VRP, AMD, BIV, JBLU, CCL, PEP, VWO, CUK, HA, IGIB, ALTA, FB, MCRI, MA, CAOVF, MOV, HOKCY,
- Added Positions: IEMG, QQQ, SPY, VIG, MBB, XLI, FLOT, GLD, GOVT, BNDX, XLRE, XME, GDX, IGSB, XLV, PG, WMT, MSFT, UNH, IJR, GOOGL, NEAR, SHYG, HYG, IYG, ZTO, KHC, PYPL, ALRM, V, VLUE, AKAM, LMT, PLD, ALL, AMZN, AAPL, CME, CSCO, D, EA, JNJ, MDLZ, STRA, MCK, DGX, STMP, PFE, ES, LIN, COST, AGG, ESGU, ESGE, EFG, MDT, BKT, FT, DSU, VTI, BRK.B, DAL, DIS, IHI, M, HD, IMAX, INTC, IAU, JPM, JILL, FTCS, GHG, NLS,
- Reduced Positions: EMB, TLT, LQD, JNK, SHY, XLK, IEI, XLP, XLY, TIP, BIL, XLE, XLB, XLC, XLU, IEFA, XLF, SLV, VPU, DFEB, IEF, ITOT, IVV, SCHG, SCHO, MINT, VTV, VUG, VEA, USMV, ERF, ICVT, BSCK, FLMN, WTTR, TUSK, CVE, REI, RES, XOM,
- Sold Out: GSG, SJB, T, FSKR, PUMP, CEIX, KLXE, LMRXF, 5EV,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 358,236 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.59%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 206,777 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.16%
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,278,316 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 510.44%
- VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 415,523 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.44%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 343,777 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.19%
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $56.14, with an estimated average price of $51. The stock is now traded at around $44.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of .New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 89,208 shares as of .New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (ZROZ)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,337 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,885 shares as of .New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,160 shares as of .Added: ISHARES INC (IEMG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 510.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 1,278,316 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.59%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 358,236 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 206,777 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 77.44%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 415,523 shares as of .Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 48,736 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $86.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,814 shares as of .Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SJB)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $20.04.Sold Out: ISHARES S&P GSCI C (GSG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES S&P GSCI C. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $10.84.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $5.44.Sold Out: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $8.13.
