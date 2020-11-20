Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, FibroGen Inc

Investment company Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Energy Transfer LP, Best Buy Co Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, FibroGen Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 204,943 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 205,761 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 38,988 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.51% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 171,988 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 168,304 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70%

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of .

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 98,062 shares as of .

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 48,801 shares as of .

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,463 shares as of .

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 176.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 122,706 shares as of .

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,847 shares as of .

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.