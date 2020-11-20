  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SCS Capital Management LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 20, 2020 | About: VTV -0.47% VTIP +0.02% EFV +0.26% MSFT -0.96% AAPL -1.1% AMZN -0.57% SSO -1.35%

Boston, MA, based Investment company SCS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scs+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 3,396,307 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
  2. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 4,502,249 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 3,105,695 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.61%
  4. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 11,579,434 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
  5. VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 8,206,023 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,339,455 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,433,963 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 562.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 924,492 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $212.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 145,055 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 293,311 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3113.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of .

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SSO)

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCS Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. SCS Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCS Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCS Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCS Capital Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)