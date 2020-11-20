SCS Capital Management LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Boston, MA, based Investment company SCS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 3,396,307 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 4,502,249 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 3,105,695 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.61% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 11,579,434 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 8,206,023 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,339,455 shares as of .

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,433,963 shares as of .

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 562.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 924,492 shares as of .

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $212.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 145,055 shares as of .

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 293,311 shares as of .

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3113.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of .

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.