Blackstone Completes $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty

November 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:BX +0.02%


Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P. and co-investors have completed their previously announced transaction to sell BioMed Realty for $14.6 billion to a group led by existing BioMed investors. This transaction is part of a new long-term, perpetual capital, core+ return strategy managed by Blackstone.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to BREP VIII and completed a “go-shop” process on behalf of BioMed’s selling investors.



Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities LLC also served as financial advisors to BREP VIII, and Eastdil Secured served as financial advisor to the purchasers. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Blackstone.



[url="]The+transaction+was+announced+on+October+15%2C+2020.[/url]



About Blackstone Real Estate



Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $174 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily and single-family housing, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high-quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).



About BioMed Realty



BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the largest private provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising 11.3 million square feet concentrated in the leading innovation markets throughout the United States and United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Cambridge U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier development platform with 2.3 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction to meet the growing demand of the life science industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005623/en/


