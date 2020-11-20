  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
K12 Inc. Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

November 20, 2020 | About: LRN -1.41%

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of K12 Inc. (“K12” or the “Company”) (: LRN) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE SECURITIES OF K12 BETWEEN APRIL 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 18, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS PERIOD”), AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $1000,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

A class action lawsuit has been filed seeking to recover damages on behalf of K12 investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of K12 during the Class Period and suffered losses.

According to the class action complaint, K12, allegedly, made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that (1) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; (4) and K12’s officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

