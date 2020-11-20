INSO Completes Transaction With Young Entrepreneur Project

New Management Team Implements New Direction for Company

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / YEP, Inc. (OTC PINK:INSO) announced today that it has completed a share exchange agreement with Industry Source Consulting, Inc. and its management team has taken control of the publicly traded company.

INSO and Wonder 7 Global, LLC, dba The Young Entrepreneur Project (YEP) recently announced the pending transaction and YEP's management team has been working with INSO to bring the Company current with OTC Markets and prepare for the closing of the transaction. YEP's common stock will trade under the symbol INSO until a new symbol can be secured.

"This is a significant milestone for YEP and our partner communities and validates our standing as a leader in our marketplace," said Jimmy Ezzell, CEO of YEP. "Over the past year we have unveiled superior solutions, forged ground-breaking partnerships and enhanced our leadership team. We have grown to over 5,000 members across 20 countries. We believe this transaction will enable us to acquire the financial resources necessary to execute our plans for growth, continue technological excellence, and bring increased value to our shareholders."

About YEP, Inc.

The Young Entrepreneur Project provides a sophisticated yet user-friendly platform enabling entrepreneurs to launch and grow their business within a welcoming community with a suite of tools, including curated video addressing numerous business issues. As a subscription based revenue model, YEP is able to offer different tiers of services to its members.

YEP has built a global community of thousands of skilled, like minded, success seeking, actively engaged entrepreneurs. In a world where people are becoming more distant and alone, YEP is impacting lives by providing an incredible sense of togetherness that fuels the community's constant motivation to engage, learn, and grow. Focusing on three pillars of results based training, lifestyle and vacation incentives, and the ability to refer and earn, YEP provides members with the different tools and resources previously difficult to access at an affordable price, if at all.

For more information about YEP, please visit the Company's website: yeptribe.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

PH: 800-518-1506

SOURCE: YEP, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: