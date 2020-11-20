Colony Capital Portfolio Company Vantage Data Centers Acquires Hypertec's Hyperscale Data Center Business

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today that its portfolio company Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, has acquired the hyperscale data center business from Hypertec in Montreal. The transaction expands Vantage’s total footprint in the Province of Quebec to 81MW of IT capacity across three campuses.As a result of the acquisition, Vantage is ideally positioned to benefit from increasing customer demand in the Montreal market. Hypertec’s 49MW campus includes 25MW across two existing facilities and 24MW of expansion capacity. The campus, located less than two miles from Vantage’s existing 11MW campus in Montreal, sits on 10 acres and will consist of 320,000 square feet once fully developed. Vantage will immediately begin construction of a third facility to complete the campus. The Hypertec data center team has joined Vantage.The transaction was funded through investment vehicles managed by Digital Colony, Colony Capital’s digital infrastructure investment arm, as well as acquisition debt financing. Digital Colony’s support, which included leveraging the market and sector expertise of its data center team, demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the strategic development and growth of its partner companies. This is Vantage’s third acquisition in 2020, including the purchase of Etix Everywhere in February and Next Generation Data (NGD) in July.“The acquisition of Hypertec enables Vantage to continue capitalizing on Montreal’s hyperscale growth given its access to scalable renewable energy, attractive power costs, tax incentives and robust fiber connectivity,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. “Since entering the Canadian market in early 2019, Vantage has invested heavily in the region. We have been very impressed by the Hypertec data center team and are excited to welcome them to Vantage.”“Vantage continues making significant investments in the Province of Quebec, and the Hypertec acquisition further cements our position as a leading hyperscale provider in Canada,” explained Maxime Guévin, vice president and general manager for Vantage Canada. “This increased capacity positions us to better serve our local and international customers, and we expect Montreal to benefit from the addition of more high-quality jobs and revenue coming into the region.”Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.For more information on Colony Capital, visit [url="]www.clny.com[/url].Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across six markets in North America and six markets in Europe, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.For more information on Vantage, visit [url="]www.vantage-dc.com[/url].

