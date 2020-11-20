  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Decline to Ratify Contract

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:JBLU -2.03%


JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) with its inflight crewmembers represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), today announced that crewmembers have voted not to approve the tentative agreement between JetBlue and TWU.



“We are disappointed in the results of the vote,” said Ian Deason, head of customer experience, JetBlue. “Both the TWU and JetBlue worked through unprecedented circumstances to reach an agreement that was fair to our inflight crewmembers. We will work with TWU to determine next steps.”



About JetBlue Airways



JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]jetblue.com[/url].

