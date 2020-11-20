Union Pacific Twin Cities Intermodal Terminal to Expand Customer Reach to Upper Midwest Markets

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced the opening of the Union Pacific Twin Cities Intermodal Terminal, launching intermodal service to Minneapolis in January 2021. The new service will feature domestic intermodal service between the Twin Cities and Los Angeles, expanding its customers' reach to key Upper Midwest markets.

"We are excited to introduce an intermodal terminal strategically located in the heart of the Minneapolis – St. Paul metropolitan area that offers efficient access to Union Pacific's intermodal network," said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president - Marketing and Sales. "This new marketplace alternative will give regional shippers and receivers fast, direct and reliable intermodal service to key markets."

Union Pacific has the largest intermodal network in North America, with the most direct services from coast to coast. It will evaluate additional service expansion opportunities into the Twin Cities Intermodal Terminal throughout 2021. The Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal is located at 525 Kasota Avenue SE in Minneapolis. More information is available in the intermodal section of Union Pacific's website.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

