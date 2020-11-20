  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Powell Industries Announces Date And Conference Call For Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:POWL -0.33%

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What:

Powell Industries Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central

How:

Live via phone by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below

Where:

powellind.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through December 16, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 10150185#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email [email protected].

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts:

Michael W. Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


[email protected]


312-445-2870

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-announces-date-and-conference-call-for-fiscal-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301178178.html

SOURCE Powell Industries


Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

