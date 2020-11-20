Plancorp, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seagen Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, PepsiCo Inc

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Plancorp, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seagen Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Reinsurance Group of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plancorp, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Plancorp, LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: REGN, SGEN, BRK.A, IONS, BIIB, KGC, NEM, FDX, GFI, HMY, AUY, MKC, FIBK, CRM, SCHG, NOBL, FAST, HYT, CLMT, IMGN, ARAY, SENS,

REGN, SGEN, BRK.A, IONS, BIIB, KGC, NEM, FDX, GFI, HMY, AUY, MKC, FIBK, CRM, SCHG, NOBL, FAST, HYT, CLMT, IMGN, ARAY, SENS, Added Positions: MSFT, QCOM, ABT, TSLA, AEM, BNDX, RGLD, WPM, NEE, LLY, TIP, SCHM, IWF, INTC, GOOG, ENR, ORCL, VUG, IBM, BRK.B, MA, FB, VLUE, AMZN, PYPL, GILD, VYM, V, KO, NVDA, GOOGL, AXP, TXN, SRE, NFLX, INTU,

MSFT, QCOM, ABT, TSLA, AEM, BNDX, RGLD, WPM, NEE, LLY, TIP, SCHM, IWF, INTC, GOOG, ENR, ORCL, VUG, IBM, BRK.B, MA, FB, VLUE, AMZN, PYPL, GILD, VYM, V, KO, NVDA, GOOGL, AXP, TXN, SRE, NFLX, INTU, Reduced Positions: VTI, IEFA, SCZ, PEP, PG, VEA, VNQ, EMR, ZM, VBR, IVV, VTV, VWO, XOM, BSV, VOO, EFV, MMM, WEC, T, VO, MDLZ, USB, PM, JNJ, GE, UNP, PFE, CSCO, QQQ, VONV, ABBV, VOE, ITOT, IVE, VXUS, AMGN, VZ, ADP, TGT, COST, CVX, WMT, MCD, CMCSA, VEU, JPM, LOW, IWM, MRK, CAT, BDX, CL, CLX, VGT, SCHD, GIS, KMB, NKE, IJR, IJH, NSC, NVS, UPS, IVW, POST,

VTI, IEFA, SCZ, PEP, PG, VEA, VNQ, EMR, ZM, VBR, IVV, VTV, VWO, XOM, BSV, VOO, EFV, MMM, WEC, T, VO, MDLZ, USB, PM, JNJ, GE, UNP, PFE, CSCO, QQQ, VONV, ABBV, VOE, ITOT, IVE, VXUS, AMGN, VZ, ADP, TGT, COST, CVX, WMT, MCD, CMCSA, VEU, JPM, LOW, IWM, MRK, CAT, BDX, CL, CLX, VGT, SCHD, GIS, KMB, NKE, IJR, IJH, NSC, NVS, UPS, IVW, POST, Sold Out: RGA, IEMG, VB, TDG, MO, BP, CB, WBA, PSX, VSS, AFL, EXEL, WFC, VIG,

For the details of Plancorp, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plancorp%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 341,731 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 318,337 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.73% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 31,758 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% ISHARES TRUST (EFV) - 261,621 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 49,082 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.97%

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $518.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,224 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341044.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $244.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,872 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 37,767 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,888 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,962 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $492.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,628 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,747 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Plancorp, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Plancorp, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 51.97%. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.13%. Plancorp, LLC still held 49,082 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 90.36%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Plancorp, LLC still held 8,115 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 55.87%. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Plancorp, LLC still held 11,493 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Plancorp, LLC still held 21,029 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 62.69%. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Plancorp, LLC still held 21,668 shares as of .

Plancorp, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.84%. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $356.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Plancorp, LLC still held 2,090 shares as of .