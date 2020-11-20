Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Chatham Lodging Trust, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Sells Mayville Engineering Co Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Gratia Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chatham Lodging Trust, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, MFA Financial Inc, Redwood Trust Inc, sells Mayville Engineering Co Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Century Communities Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratia Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gratia Capital, Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYX) - 15,000 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. M/I Homes Inc (MHO) - 96,473 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 565,524 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 25,000 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 124,382 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.95%

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Chatham Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.79%. The holding were 565,524 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Kura Sushi USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 147,224 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in MFA Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $3.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 407,861 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 98,389 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 78,381 shares as of .

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $8.45.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.13.