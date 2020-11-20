  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Chatham Lodging Trust, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Sells Mayville Engineering Co Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

November 20, 2020 | About: RCII -0.93% CLDT -2.36% KRUS -2.8% ALEX -0.26% MFA +0.84% RWT -0.22% JLL -1.8% MEC +1.25% CCS +2.76% FSKR -1.88% UTI +4.8% J -1.28%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Gratia Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chatham Lodging Trust, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, MFA Financial Inc, Redwood Trust Inc, sells Mayville Engineering Co Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Century Communities Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratia Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gratia Capital, Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gratia+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYX) - 15,000 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. M/I Homes Inc (MHO) - 96,473 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
  3. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 565,524 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 25,000 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 124,382 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.95%
New Purchase: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Chatham Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.79%. The holding were 565,524 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Kura Sushi USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 147,224 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in MFA Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $3.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 407,861 shares as of .

New Purchase: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 98,389 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of .

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 78,381 shares as of .

Sold Out: Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $8.45.

Sold Out: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Sold Out: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.

Sold Out: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying

