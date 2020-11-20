Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Buys ISHARES TRUST, Johnson Controls International PLC, Pfizer Inc, Sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, ALPS ETF TRUST, Stryker Corp

Investment company Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Johnson Controls International PLC, Pfizer Inc, BlackRock Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FD, sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, ALPS ETF TRUST, Stryker Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Newell Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par. As of 2020Q3, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par owns 142 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JCI, BLK, ZTS, MTCH, KO, COST, EL, UNP, AVY, MCD, Added Positions: SPSB, DGRO, QUAL, PFE, MGV, SJNK, V, EMR, MA, XLV, LHX, WMB, SBUX, XLP, GOOG, AMZN, FAST, SLG, ABT, WFC, ACN, TPL, DIS, KEYS, HD, PYPL, JPM, DMLP, IQV, IWP, LUMN,

SPSB, DGRO, QUAL, PFE, MGV, SJNK, V, EMR, MA, XLV, LHX, WMB, SBUX, XLP, GOOG, AMZN, FAST, SLG, ABT, WFC, ACN, TPL, DIS, KEYS, HD, PYPL, JPM, DMLP, IQV, IWP, LUMN, Reduced Positions: DTN, HYG, SYK, HDV, NWL, XOM, QQQ, CSCO, PAYX, ZBH, T, WY, XLY, JNJ, CB, IYG, PM, EFA, TGT, VIAC, WMT, XPO, AZZ, M, OXY, IJK, JOE, WBA, GE,

For the details of Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holt+capital+advisors%2C+l.l.c.+dba+holt+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 311,936 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PRF) - 248,320 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 635,825 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25% ISHARES TRUST (HDV) - 202,601 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 41,347 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $672.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $166.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 602 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,670 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 121.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,790 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.37 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,805 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,593 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,322 shares as of .

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.09.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $62.22 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.15.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.